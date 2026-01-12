Man assaulted when he showed up to Pittsburgh apartment he thought he was renting, court docs say

PITTSBURGH — Police say a man claims he was beaten and robbed inside an apartment building along Langtry Street in Brighton Heights.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police he thought he was renting an apartment unit from 30-year-old Elbert Millender.

The victim told police that when he arrived at the apartment, Millender put him in a chokehold. Another man, later identified as Steven Prezzie, reportedly punched the victim, and 49-year-old James Fedd is accused of taking $264 out of the victim’s pocket.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the building, the victim “backed away as if he was scared and started to point at Millender.”

Millender was arrested, and the two other men were taken into custody in an adjacent apartment unit.

Those living inside the apartment building told Channel 11 they were surprised to learn of the assault.

“I’m actually pretty surprised by it. Everybody in this building is really nice, and we feel safe here,” said one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous.

“We’ll just make sure to lock our doors, keep them locked.”

All three men were taken to Allegheny County Jail and are facing a range of charges, including simple assault and theft.

