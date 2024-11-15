Man attacked, shot at outside of Ingram home

INGRAM, Pa. — Allegheny County police detectives and Ingram police are investigating after a man was attacked and shot at outside of his home Thursday night.

Thursday night, neighbors along Sampson Avenue in Ingram heard gunfire. Thuk ‘Kevin’ Pham told Channel 11 he was the one who was targeted, showing us where a bullet went through this fence and ended up hitting a parked car. But Pham said the attack started in his garage.

“There were three of them – two of them had a gun – and it was just me,” Pham said.

Home security footage shows the moments Pham walked into his garage and was attacked by the three men. One of them pointed a gun at him, and the other tackled him.

“I got blindsided, just three guys randomly walked into the garage with me,” Pham said. “I got [one of them] off of me, and I ran into the house to get my firearm and they fired four rounds at me – all missed.”

Neighbors heard those shots and immediately called 911, many of them speaking out on social media, saying they couldn’t believe this happened to Pham right on his own property. His wife, three kids, and other family members were all inside of the house when this unfolded.

“I was not scared. I wanted to go get them back,” Pham said. “I wasn’t going to get shot in the back or get beat up in my own garage or not be found later on.”

Pham said he doesn’t know his attackers and has no idea why this happened. He gave us these photos of them and passed them along to police detectives.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you can help Ingram police identify any of the people involved, give them a call.

