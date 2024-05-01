Man came of out the woods to carjack 18-year-old in Lawrence County, state police say

State police are investigating a late-night carjacking in Mahoning Township, Lawrence County.

An 18-year-old Ohio resident called state police and said he was driving on Route 224 near Carbon Limestone Road at around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday when he stopped to use the restroom.

While he was outside of the car, a masked man came out of the woods and held him at gunpoint, taking his key fob, according to a report. The man took off in the victim’s blue 2021 Mazda 3.

The incident is under investigation.

