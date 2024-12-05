Man charged after DNA links him to Butler County catalytic converter thefts

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — At Randy and Bob’s Auto Body Shop, the work is always in full swing, with vehicles frequently lining the lot for repairs. Owner Nate Miller says accidents don’t follow a schedule.

“We don’t get to schedule when an accident is going to happen; they just show up,” Miller said. “It’s not uncommon to have 100 vehicles here in some state of repair.”

But under those cars is something more valuable—and vulnerable to thieves: the catalytic converter.

A catalytic converter is an emissions control device that sits in the exhaust system. Miller says thieves target these parts because of the rare metals they contain.

In March 2023, the shop was hit by a thief who stole two catalytic converters right off their lot.

“The individual would have had to crawl under a very low vehicle with a power tool and saw to cut either side apart,” Miller said. “Working under a car in the dark, you’re prone to cutting yourself.”

That’s exactly what 35-year-old Adam Spinner did. Police say Spinner left a trail of blood under one of the stolen vehicles, which was later sent for testing. According to police, the evidence connected him to the crime—20 months after it was committed.

Trooper Bertha Cazy with Pennsylvania State Police explained that catalytic converter thefts are common but difficult to solve, often happening at night without surveillance footage.

“It’s a crime we get reports of all the time, and they are usually hard to catch,” Cazy said. “They typically happen at night, and there aren’t always cameras.”

But now, Spinner is behind bars, facing charges. Police will conduct a final test to confirm the match, while Miller is grateful that the case is finally being closed.

“At this point, you’ve kind of moved on,” Miller said. “I guess you’d call it good police work. Here we are a year later, but to have a positive outcome speaks to the troop here in Butler, and we are really thankful for them.”

Spinner was unable to post bail and will remain in the Butler County Prison until his arraignment next month.

