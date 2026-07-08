Man charged after his 14-year-old son crashes car into Harmony home

HARMONY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police said he allowed his 14-year-old son to drive his car, which the teen then crashed into a home.

According to court records, police in Zelienople were called to a home on Monroe Street in Harmony Borough on June 7 for reports that a car had hit the home.

When police got on scene, the car was parked on the sidewalk.

The owner of the car — identified by police as Michael Stockett — was at the scene.

Nearly a month later, police charged Stockett with endangering the welfare of children and allowing an unlicensed driver to drive his car.

Police say it was his 14-year-old son who was behind the wheel when he hit the home.

“How could a father allow a child who’s not authorized to drive, behind the wheel of a car?” said Bonnie Hafer, whose daughter lives in Harmony.

Police said Stockett told them he was in the front passenger seat as his son was driving. Police said Stockett’s son was making a left turn from Monroe onto Mercer Street when he stepped on the gas instead of the brake. The car sped up onto the sidewalk and hit the home.

Today, a scuff mark and some damage to the siding are still visible.

Police said the car had disabling damage and had to be towed.

No one was hurt, but neighbors told Channel 11 they’re thankful this wasn’t worse.

“Especially in a community where there’s a lot of houses, it would be so easy to hit somebody and people walk around here a lot, as you can see that’s what I’m doing. So, it’s a very dangerous situation,” Hafer said.

“You think it was right for police to charge the father in this?” Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek asked.

“Oh, absolutely. Absolutely, I do,” Hafer said.

One person who spoke with Channel 11 didn’t want to be on camera, but disagrees with the charges.

“We throw the book at people a lot now, but sometimes you have to teach them a lesson, but don’t ruin the rest of their lives,” the woman said.

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