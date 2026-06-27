Man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured woman in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Police have charged a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

First responders were called to the intersection of South 10th Street and PJ McArdle Roadway at 3:53 p.m. on June 13.

According to court records obtained by Channel 11, a woman was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Police reviewed surveillance video, which showed a vehicle running a stop sign and hitting the woman and “launching her in the air,” records say.

The woman reportedly suffered seven broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

Video showed that the vehicle did not stop afterward, nearly hitting other pedestrians and cutting through a gas station, records say,

The suspect is identified as Frank Christopher Dicicco, 59, of Pittsburgh.

Online court records show he’s charged with several felonies — including aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle and causing accidents involving death of personal injury — as well as some summary traffic offenses.

Police have requested an arrest warrant for Dicicco.

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