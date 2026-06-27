Cloudy & muggy Saturday evening as rain moves through

PITTSBURGH — It will be mostly cloudy and muggy with pockets of rain moving through this evening. Rain could be heavy at times. It will be muggy tonight with lows in the 60s.

Sunday morning will start cloudy and muggy with fog possible in spots. Scattered showers and storms are possible from midday through the afternoon, especially around Pittsburgh and south. Sunday will be warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s.

Monday morning will start with fog in areas with clouds that will break for more sunshine. Warmer highs will rise to the upper 80s with the heat index around 90 degrees.

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Temperatures will turn hot Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 90s and heat indices around 100 degrees. We will not get much relief from the heat overnight with warm lows in the 70s. So, make sure to stay safe in the heat this week, stay cool and have an air-condition shelter, stay hydrated and keep pets cool and safe from the heat, too!

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