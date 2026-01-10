Man charged with arson after fire outside August Wilson Center

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing arson charges after a fire was set outside the August Wilson Center.

Court documents say that emergency crews were called to the building on the 900 block of Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh at 5:21 p.m. on Thursday.

A criminal complaint said that firefighters observed a man identified as Dvonne Strothers, 23, of North Braddock, acting erratically at the scene.

A bundle of clothing had been placed in front of the center and lit on fire.

One firefighter said that they heard Strothers say, “You should have been here when it was bigger.”

When police arrived, firefighters directed them to Strothers, who took him into custody. Police Strothers had a disposable lighter and a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid when he was arrested.

Investigators said surveillance cameras recorded Strothers setting the fire.

An event was happening at the August Wilson Center when the fire was lit.

He faces charges of arson, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He was released on ROR bail.

