Man charged with attempted homicide in connection with shooting in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — A man has been charged with attempted homicide in connection with a shooting that happened in Westmoreland County.

On Monday, police said Nile Rodgers, 33, of Arnold, also known as Red, is being held at the Westmoreland County Jail without bail.

Police were called to a house on 3rd Avenue on Nov. 10 for reports of a man shot.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the torso, face and arm in the bathroom.

Police said the victim identified Rodgers as the man who had shot him.

Two women who were also at the house but left before the shooting were interviewed by officers.

One woman said she had received a call from the victim, who told her “Red” had just shot him. Both women returned to the home immediately.

The victim is expected to survive.

Channel 11 is working to obtain court documents to learn more details about the evidence in the case and the arrest. Check back in for more updates.

