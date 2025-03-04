Man charged with attempted homicide for shooting brother in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting during a domestic situation in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood last Friday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Jonathan Court. A criminal complaint states a man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital in critical condition. His current status is not known.

Pittsburgh police announced on Monday that Kien Carpenter, 34, was arrested in connection to this incident. Online court documents show he’s facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The complaint alleges Carpenter shot his brother after they got into an argument.

Carpenter’s mother also told investigators that she was standing between him and his brother when he started shooting. She claims he continued to fire the gun after his brother fell to the ground and after she pushed him onto a couch.

Carpenter is being held at the Allegheny County Jail and was denied bail.

