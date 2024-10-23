Man charged with attempting to secure mail-in ballot for his dead mother from Indiana County

INDIANA, Pa. — A man has been charged for attempting to secure a mail-in ballot for his dead mother, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced Wednesday.

The Indiana County Voter’s Registration Office received an application for a mail-in ballot for a woman with an address on Nibert Road. The application was flagged by the office staff and an investigation was opened.

According to the DA’s office, Richard Lack, 63, completed the application in order to get a mail-in ballot for his dead mother. Lack is accused of using his own phone number, e-mail address and other information directly related to him and forging his mother’s signature on the application.

Lack has been a registered voter in Indiana County previously but is currently registered to vote in New Jersey.

Lack is charged with violations of provisions relating to absentee and mail-in ballots, a misdemeanor of the third degree, forgery, a misdemeanor of the first degree and unsworn falsification, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group