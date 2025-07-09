Man charged with fatally shooting woman, injuring her son during Washington County home invasion

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have filed an arrest warrant for a man accused of breaking into a Washington County home, fatally shooting a woman and injuring her son.

Michael Pyles, 37, of West Virginia, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide, stemming from the overnight home invasion June 16 in Smith Township.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Cara Capida describes how investigators say the incident played out.

