Man charged with homicide after woman found dead inside vehicle in Westmoreland County

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — A Wilkinsburg man has been charged with homicide after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Westmoreland County.

On Nov. 17, Washington Township Police were informed about a possible homicide, as well as the location of a suspect and the vehicle involved.

Around 2 p.m., officers found the vehicle outside of a home in the 2500 block of Turkey Ridge Road. Inside, police found a woman dead and covered with blankets and a duffel bag.

The woman was later identified as 66-year-old Jacqueline Pryber.

Detectives with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office requested assistance from the Allegheny County Police Department after learning that the homicide happened there.

According to police, detectives determined that Shawn Higgins, 62, hit Pryber multiple times, leading to her death, while inside his vehicle in the 9000 block of Saltsburg Road in Plum Borough.

Higgins was taken into custody and is charged with criminal homicide. He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

