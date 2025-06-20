Man charged with kidnapping, rape after missing Pennsylvania teen found living in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is facing over 15 charges after a Pennsylvania teenager who had been missing for over a year was found living in his North Carolina home.

Officers went to a home on Treyburn Lane on Monday after receiving information that the 15-year-old girl may be there.

The girl was reported missing from Reading in June 2024, NBC News reports.

Joseph A. Rossomando, 32, was arrested after officers found he had child porn, according to a news release from the police department.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with the victim and executed a search on the home. They seized several electronic devices.

Rossomando is charged with statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, felony human trafficking of a child victim, felony sexual servitude of a child victim, felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony statutory rape, felony first-degree kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was taken to a North Carolina jail with no bond.

NBC affiliate WXII reported that on Wednesday, Rossomando appeared in court virtually for the first time. He spoke to the judge briefly, saying, “This is a mistake.”

