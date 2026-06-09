Man convicted in murder of Murrysville man found dead in trailer

PITTSBURGH — A jury found a man guilty of murder for a Murrysville man’s 2023 death.

As Channel 11 previously reported, George Dayieb was found dead in a trailer in Clarion County in December 2023, soon after he was reported missing. He was last seen on video in Coraopolis getting inside Jeremy Fisher’s truck, an associate he was reportedly collecting a “large debt” from.

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Three men were charged in Dayieb’s death. On Monday, a jury found William Fortuna guilty of first-degree murder.

Investigators identify Fortuna is an employee of Fisher’s. They say he was responsible for providing the gun that another suspect, Braden Elliott (Fisher’s nephew), used to kill Dayieb.

Fortuna will be sentenced in late August.

Elliott and Fisher are both scheduled to go to trial in late July.

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