Man in critical condition after shooting in Larimer

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Larimer on Monday.

Pittsburgh Police said officers responded to Mayflower Street at 7:45 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alerted them of six rounds being fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen, police say. Officers applied a dressing to slow his bleeding.

The man was taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery. He was last listed in critical condition.

Officers investigated the intersection of Mayflower Street and Emans Way, where they believe the shooting happened. They found multiple shell casings.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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