Teen boy shot in Homewood South, 2 people detained for questioning

PITTSBURGH — A teen boy was shot in Homewood South on Monday.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 500 block of Rosedale Street at 7:30 p.m. for reports of two StopSpotter alerts indicating that 15 rounds were fired.

Officers found a teen boy with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh when they arrived. He was taken to a hospital after officers applied a tourniquet.

The boy was last listed in stable condition.

Police said two males were seen running away from the scene. Police caught up with and detained them a few blocks away. They were taken to police headquarters for questioning. Their ages have not been released.

Witnesses told police that the incident started with a gathering of ten juveniles in the street.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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