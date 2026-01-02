Man in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says first responders were called to the 7300 block of Monticello Street just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

In the street, first responders found a man in his mid-30s who’d been shot in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one has been arrested at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, officials say.

