Man in critical condition after shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official said members of the South Side Entertainment patrol responded to a shooting at the intersection of S. 15th Street and Bingham Street around midnight.

Those officers located a man on the ground who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A suspect, only identified as an adult man, was detained on scene and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

This was the first of two separate shootings on the South Side overnight. The other incident took place on East Carson Street, and a man was killed.

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