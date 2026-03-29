Man shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s South Side dies at hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says around 2:30 a.m., members of the South Side Entertainment Patrol responded to two separate ShotSpotter alerts totaling eight rounds at the intersection of S. 18th Street and East Carson Street.

Those officers arrived to find a man down in the street, shot multiple times.

The spokesperson says officers rendered aid on scene, including applying chest seals, until medics arrived and took him to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Violent Crime Division detectives are investigating.

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