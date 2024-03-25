Man critically injured in McKeesport shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot in McKeesport overnight.

It happened around 3 am. in the 300 block of 25th Street.

It happened around 3 am. in the 300 block of 25th Street.

First responders found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to an Allegheny County Police Department report. The victim was targeted through a window in his home.

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Editor’s note: Allegheny County police originally said the victim was 43-years-old. This story has been corrected to show his age is 35.

