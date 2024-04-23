Man critically injured in Mount Oliver shooting

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was shot in Mount Oliver Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 400 block of William Street.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group