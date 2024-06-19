Man critically injured in Wilkinsburg shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday night.

Allegheny County 911 was notified just before 11:30 p.m. of a man shot in the 800 block of Rebecca Ave. First responders found a 34-year-old man shot in the back. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Allegheny County detectives are investigating. Preliminary information shows the victim and another person were walking along Rebecca Avenue when an unknown suspect began shooting at them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

