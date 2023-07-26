Man in custody after allegedly attacking brother with knife at local Social Security office

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he attacked a security officer at a local Social Security office with a knife.

According to the Neshannock Police Department, officers were called to the Social Security office on Wilmington Road in New Castle just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said while on the way to the scene, responding officers learned the suspect, identified as Glenn D. Samuels Jr., 56, from New Castle, was walking from the plaza.

Samuels was taken into custody without incident.

The victim, who police said is brothers with Samuels, was taken to UPMC Jameson for lacerations to his head.

There’s currently no word on the victim’s condition.

Samuels is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on $300,000 bond.

