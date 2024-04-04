Man in custody after deadly stabbing in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing in the Hill District.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to the 200 block of Davenport Street for a person stabbed.

Officers found a man and a woman stabbed in a bedroom. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyrone Taylor, 52, had a bloody knife in each of his hands and was bleeding from the right hand, according to the complaint.

Taylor was taken into custody.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with cuts to the shoulder and arm.

All three were known to each other and had intentionally met up at the home before the actor started stabbing the other individuals, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Taylor is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and criminal attempt - criminal homicide.

