Man in custody after SWAT situation in Knoxville

SWAT units were called to a house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on New Year’s Day.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the area of Redlyn Street and Bren Way at 3:47 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police said the incident began as reports of a physical domestic situation.

Officers said a man barricaded himself inside a house on Redlyn Street, which led to SWAT units being called.

The victim was able to get out of the house and was evaluated by medics. She refused to be taken to a local hospital.

The man surrendered at 5 p.m., about 30 minutes after SWAT units arrived.

Police say charges are pending.

