Man dead, 2 people hurt after ‘domestic-related shooting’ in Somerset County, state police say

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead and two people are hurt after what Pennsylvania State Police call a “domestic-related shooting incident” in Somerset County.

According to a police report, troopers responded to a home on Crestview Drive in Somerset Township for a reported domestic disturbance involving gunfire around 1:10 a.m.

PSP says the investigation revealed that a 24-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man went to the home so the woman could grab her personal belongings.

While there, troopers say the pair got into an altercation with the woman’s ex-boyfriend, a 23-year-old man. During that altercation, the 23-year-old man is suspected of opening fire, shooting both of the victims.

PSP says the 24-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. The 24-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital and is stable.

After searching the home, troopers found the 23-year-old man dead in the basement with apparent gunshot wounds. PSP is still working to determine the exact circumstances around his death.

