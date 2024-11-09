Man dead after being ejected from vehicle, pinned underneath it in Chateau

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle in Pittsburgh.

Police, firefighters and medics were called to the area of Beaver Avenue and N. Franklin Street in Chateau at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

A man had flipped his vehicle after hitting a low concrete divider while trying to go up and around onto Chateau Street, Pittsburgh Police said.

During the crash, he was ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle.

Several utility poles were knocked down during the crash.

Emergency crews were able to get the man free and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died there a short time later.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified him as Dennis King, 46, of Sheraden.

Officers are still investigating the crash and trying to learn if impairment played a role.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group