Man dead after being hit by box truck near UPMC Mercy Hospital

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A man is dead after being hit by a box truck near UPMC Mercy Hospital in Uptown.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Pride Street.

Police say that the driver of the box truck stayed on the scene.

The victim appeared to be in his 30s, according to police.

Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland is at the scene and will have a live update on Channel 11 News at Noon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group