Man dead after car crash on Neville Island

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at the hospital after he was in a car crash on Neville Island Tuesday.

According to Allegheny County dispatch, the crash happened in the 4200 block of Neville Road at 3:10 p.m.

One person, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Lawrence Mollica, 36, from Coraopolis, was taken to the hospital from the scene. He later died from his injuries.

Chopper 11 saw two flatbed trucks leaving the scene with two cars.

