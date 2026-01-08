Man dead after crash on Route 40 in Fayette County

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash on Route 40 in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers said the crash happened along Route 40 East (National Pike) in South Union Township at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash involved a minivan and another vehicle.

Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said the driver of the minivan, Michael Duritsky Jr., 28, of Addison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

