Man dead after house fire in Shenango Township

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a house fire in Shenango Township.

Lawrence County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 1500 block of Old Butler Road at 10:02 a.m. on Saturday.

Flames and smoke were both coming from the structure when they arrived.

Shenango firefighters say a 50-year-old man was pulled from the house. Emergency crews began giving him CPR in the front yard but he was pronounced dead after arriving at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Shenango Fire Chief David Rishel said the fire was quickly knocked down after crews arrived.

The man who died is the only person who lived in the home.

Shenango Police Department’s fire investigation unit is working to learn the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

