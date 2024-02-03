Arrest warrant issued for man suspected in hit-and-run of child in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say an arrest warrant has been approved for a man suspected of hitting a 4-year-old boy with a vehicle in the city’s Hill District on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the warrant is for James Phelps, 74. Online court records show he faces charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, careless driving, failure to stop and render aid, and aggravated assault.

Police say the boy was hit by an SUV around 4 p.m. Thursday on Webster Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Boy, 4, hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, driver flees scene

The boy, who was with a parent at the time, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police released the description of the SUV involved on Friday afternoon, and it was located within hours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group