Residents of Cranberry Township mobile home park upset over large lot rent increase

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People living in a community tailored to seniors say they moved there because it was affordable. Now, they’re staring down a 40% rent hike.

Residents of Oak Spring Mobile Home Park along Route 19 in Cranberry Township are facing a difficult choice: pay up or move out.

Some people who live here are very upset, telling Channel 11 that a lot of them moved to the park because it was affordable.

They say this extreme rent increase is unfair and that some of them can’t afford it.

Barbara Bindewald moved to the park to be closer to her kids and grandkids.

“Everyone is upset with that much of an increase that fast with short notice,” Bindewald said. “We don’t want to leave, we love it here.”

In November, residents were told that their rent would be going up starting in February.

Instead of paying a $480 lot fee per month, residents now have to pay $680.

“I couldn’t believe it was that much,” resident Linda Carranza said.

The new owner of the community is COARE, a nationwide investment company, which according to its website stands for creating opportunities in affordable real estate.

Channel 11 reached out to COARE a few times on Friday asking for an explanation of the rent increase. We are still waiting to hear back.

