2 people injured in crash on Route 28; all lanes closed

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Route 28 southbound near Exit I-279 - East Ohio Street.

According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened at around 6:13 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their conditions at this time.

PennDOT says all lanes in the area of the crash are shut down.

UPDATE: Crash on PA 28 southbound at Exit: I-279 - East Ohio Street. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) July 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

