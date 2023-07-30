Local

2 people injured in crash on Route 28; all lanes closed

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Route 28 southbound near Exit I-279 - East Ohio Street.

According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened at around 6:13 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their conditions at this time.

PennDOT says all lanes in the area of the crash are shut down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

