2 people hurt when vehicle crashes into Idlewild ticket booth

By WPXI.com News Staff
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were hurt after a vehicle crashed into a ticket booth at Idlewild & SoakZone.

Westmoreland County dispatch officials said the crash happened around 2 p.m.

Authorities say the driver experienced a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

One person was injured after becoming entrapped in the ticket booth.

The conditions of either person hurt is unknown.

