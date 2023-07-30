2 people hurt when vehicle crashes into Idlewild ticket booth

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were hurt after a vehicle crashed into a ticket booth at Idlewild & SoakZone.

Westmoreland County dispatch officials said the crash happened around 2 p.m.

Authorities say the driver experienced a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

One person was injured after becoming entrapped in the ticket booth.

The conditions of either person hurt is unknown.

