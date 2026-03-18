Man dead after shooting in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed in Marshall-Shadeland on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Police were called to Fenway Alley just before 3 p.m.

A man who had been shot multiple times was found at the scene.

He was pronounced dead.

Channel 11’s Gabriella Deluca is at the scene and working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. for the latest details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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