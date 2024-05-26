Local

Man dead after shooting in Mercer County

By WPXI.com News Staff

A man is dead after a shooting in Mercer County.

FARRELL, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting in Mercer County.

Mercer County officials say police were called to the City of Farrell for a reported shooting on Sunday.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m.

The Mercer County Coroner said the victim was Lay’onte Hammonds, 22, from Farrell.

An autopsy will be done at the Erie County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

