Man dead, another injured in crash in East McKeesport

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is dead and another man is injured after a crash in East McKeesport.

Emergency crews were called to the area where 5th Avenue and Penn Avenue meet at 6:49 p.m. on Friday.

Allegheny County Police said the drivers of each vehicle, two men, were taken to hospitals from the scene. One of the men was later pronounced dead.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The preliminary investigation shows that the vehicles were traveling toward each other when the crash happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group