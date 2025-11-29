Man dies after becoming trapped under vehicle in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man became trapped beneath the tire of his vehicle and later died.

A PSP spokesperson says Troopers responded to a Uniontown home Friday for a report of a man who had been run over and was trapped beneath a wheel.

PSP’s investigation so far determines the man pulled into the driveway of his home, then got out of the vehicle without it being in park. As he got out, the vehicle drifted backward down the driveway, and the open driver-side door pulled him to the ground, where he became pinned under the front tire.

Before emergency responders got on scene, the man’s family and passersby were able to free him from beneath the tire. Medics took him to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group