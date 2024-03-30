Man dies after being hit with sharp object, Pennsylvania State Police arrest suspect

LEHIGHTON BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Carbon County.

Troopers say they were called to an address on Carbon Street in Lehighton Borough at 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a 59-year-old man being attacked.

The man who was attacked had been hit with a “piercing object,” police say.

State police say he was taken to St. Luke’s Carbon Campus hospital where he later died.

A suspect was taken into custody.

State police say the investigation is still active at this time and more updates will be provided as they are available. There is no threat to the community.

