Man dies after being shot inside McKeesport bar

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting inside a McKeesport bar Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Tube City Cafe on Fifth Avenue at 11:50 a.m.

Allegheny County police said the victim was inside the bar when a second man walked in and an argument started. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is not yet in custody.

