Local

Man dies after being shot inside McKeesport bar

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Tube City Cafe Shooting
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting inside a McKeesport bar Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Tube City Cafe on Fifth Avenue at 11:50 a.m.

Allegheny County police said the victim was inside the bar when a second man walked in and an argument started. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is not yet in custody.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read