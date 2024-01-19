Man dies after crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Local

PITTSBURGH — A man died in a crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of East Carson Street for a single-vehicle collision at 1:30 p.m.

The driver lost control of the car and struck a utility pole.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

