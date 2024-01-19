Man dies after crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A man died in a crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of East Carson Street for a single-vehicle collision at 1:30 p.m.

The driver lost control of the car and struck a utility pole.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group