Man dies in crash on I-70 in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a crash along Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township on Friday morning.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said a Ford Focus was traveling near mile marker 45.7 when it left the roadway and hit a guide rail.

The car traveled over an embankment and landed on its roof.

The driver, Joeseph Eli Troyer, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are handling the investigation.

