Local

Man dies in crash on I-70 in Rostraver Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Police lights

Man dies in crash on I-70 in Rostraver Township (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a crash along Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township on Friday morning.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said a Ford Focus was traveling near mile marker 45.7 when it left the roadway and hit a guide rail.

The car traveled over an embankment and landed on its roof.

The driver, Joeseph Eli Troyer, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘American Idol’ alum and Grammy award winner Mandisa dead at 47 according to reports
  • Primanti Bros. offering 2 cent sandwiches in recognition of Coolest Thing Made in Pa. repeat win
  • Pittsburgh tow truck driver accused of charging 27 customers nearly $300K for short-trip tows
  • VIDEO: Sewickley Bridge to close for 10 days
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read