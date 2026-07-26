Water main break impacts traffic in Allegheny County borough

WALL, Pa. — A water main break is impacting traffic in an Allegheny County borough.

The United Volunteer/Fire Rescue said in a social media post late Sunday morning that the break is located near Wall Avenue and Valley Avenue in Wall.

The fire department urged people to avoid the area if possible, use caution when driving nearby and be prepared for road closures.

First responders are on scene, and the water company has been notified, the department says. There is currently no estimated time of arrival.

Our crew on scene saw water pooling on Wall Avenue.

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