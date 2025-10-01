Man douses ATM with gasoline, lights it on fire in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man lit an ATM on fire in Ross Township early Wednesday morning.

Ross Township Police said a man approached the ATM at Chase Bank near the intersection of McKnight Road and Sibert Road with a gas can. The man then doused the ATM with gasoline and lit it on fire before fleeing the area.

The ATM is not attached to the bank, so the structure was never in danger.

Police continue to investigate.

