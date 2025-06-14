Man drowns while kayaking at Ohiopyle State Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A man drowned while kayaking in Fayette County.

Coroner Bob Baker said his office was called to the park at 7:19 p.m. Friday night for reports of a man who got stuck in a rapid on the Yough River.

Baker said friends, DCNR, and Fayette County medics tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Michael Barney, 43, of State College. He was said to have been an experienced boater and his death has been ruled accidental.

