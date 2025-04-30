Man electrocuted in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — A man was electrocuted in Pittsburgh‘s South Side Slopes neighborhood after severe storms moved through the city on Tuesday afternoon.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says police, fire and EMS responded to the 1000 block of St. Martin Street for a man electrocuted by live wires around 7 p.m. He died on scene.

Pittsburgh Public Safety urges residents to use extreme caution after the storm, especially as night falls, due to storm damage hazards like downed trees and possible live wires.

The public safety official says public works and utility companies are working as quickly as possible to remove dangerous debris and restore power. As of around 8 p.m., there were 400,000 reported power outages.

