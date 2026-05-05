Plan for a damp morning commute Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Plan for a damp morning commute on Wednesday and then cooler weather throughout the day.

Off and on steady rain will taper to a few scattered showers by mid-morning, but temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s to near 60 through the afternoon.

A few showers will also be possible on Thursday and Friday, but most of the daytime hours will be dry.

A better chance for wet weather returns early Saturday, but should taper off after lunch through late Sunday, leaving some dry time to get outdoors this weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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