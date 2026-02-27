Man escapes 2-alarm house fire in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Pleasant Hills on Friday.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirm crews were called to the 100 block of Columbia Drive just after 10 a.m.

Fire officials on scene tell us the first started in a bedroom. A man was home at the time, but he was able to get out safely.

The home’s upstairs experienced smoke damage, but the downstairs was fine, officials say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group